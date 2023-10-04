‘Faith & Blue’ a series of community events

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- “Faith and Blue” is a series of community events sponsored by local law enforcement agencies, faith-based organizations and churches that will take place this weekend.

Faith and Blue was created in 2020 to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement and residents by connection through faith-based organizations.

