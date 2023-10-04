High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-3-23)
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WBNG) - See the results from the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer games from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, October 3.
Boys’ Soccer:
Union-Endicott - 1, Maine-Endwell - 2
Vestal - 8, Johnson City - 0
Elmira - 7, Binghamton - 1
Seton Catholic - 3, Owego - 2
Susquehanna Valley - 0, Chenango Valley - 2
Waverly - 0, Chenango Forks - 8
Girls’ Soccer:
Sidney - 3, Unatego - 2
