High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-3-23)

A soccer ball
A soccer ball(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WBNG) - See the results from the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer games from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, October 3.

Boys’ Soccer:

Union-Endicott - 1, Maine-Endwell - 2

Vestal - 8, Johnson City - 0

Elmira - 7, Binghamton - 1

Seton Catholic - 3, Owego - 2

Susquehanna Valley - 0, Chenango Valley - 2

Waverly - 0, Chenango Forks - 8

Girls’ Soccer:

Sidney - 3, Unatego - 2

