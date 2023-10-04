Lawsuit involving Katy Perry inspires new ‘Protecting Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act’

(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC/American Idol)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. (WBNG) -- A housing lawsuit that involved pop star Katy Perry has inspired a new housing bill in Santa Barbra, Calif.

Perry and her husband, Orlando Bloom, engaged in a legal battle with an 84-year-old veteran Carl Westcott. Westcott was the previous owner of the $15 million Santa Barbra mansion that was purchased by Perry in July 2020.

The Westcott Family acted in response by advocating for an act called “Protecting Elderly Realty for Retirement Years Act,” also called the “Katy Perry Act.”

The act aims to establish a 72-hour cool-down period for both parties involved in a contract for the transfer of a personal residence if one party is more than the age of 75 which allows for the revoking of the agreement without penalty.

New York Assemblyman Brian Maher (R, NY-10) is in favor of the act and said as the next generation of New Yorkers continues to age it is imperative that everyone does their part to protect citizens from scams and fraud. The Protecting Elderly Realty for Retirement Years Act can defend seniors and protect them when selling their homes.

“Seniors are the backbone of New York and I look forward to ample discussion with my Assembly colleagues on this bipartisan bill,” Maher added.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Endicott fire that destroyed home
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by
Norfolk Southern begins repairs after report says its Binghamton bridges are in deplorable condition
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

Deputies seek public’s help finding a man wanted on sex offender registration violation warrant
Lisle Fire Department urges chimney safety as the cold weather season approaches
Broome County Dog Shelter in desperate need of volunteers and donations
Financial advisor offers tips as federal student loan repayment resumes