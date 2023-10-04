Lawsuit involving Katy Perry inspires new ‘Protecting Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act’

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. (WBNG) -- A housing lawsuit that involved pop star Katy Perry has inspired a new housing bill in Santa Barbra, Calif.

Perry and her husband, Orlando Bloom, engaged in a legal battle with an 84-year-old veteran Carl Westcott. Westcott was the previous owner of the $15 million Santa Barbra mansion that was purchased by Perry in July 2020.

The Westcott Family acted in response by advocating for an act called “Protecting Elderly Realty for Retirement Years Act,” also called the “Katy Perry Act.”

The act aims to establish a 72-hour cool-down period for both parties involved in a contract for the transfer of a personal residence if one party is more than the age of 75 which allows for the revoking of the agreement without penalty.

New York Assemblyman Brian Maher (R, NY-10) is in favor of the act and said as the next generation of New Yorkers continues to age it is imperative that everyone does their part to protect citizens from scams and fraud. The Protecting Elderly Realty for Retirement Years Act can defend seniors and protect them when selling their homes.

“Seniors are the backbone of New York and I look forward to ample discussion with my Assembly colleagues on this bipartisan bill,” Maher added.

