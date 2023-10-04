Lisle Fire Department urges chimney safety as the cold weather season approaches
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- As the cold weather comes into season, the Lisle Fire Department gave out a safety warning to community members.
On Facebook, the fire department advised to check chimneys for signs of corrosion and deterioration. Chimneys should be checked and cleaned once a year to avoid fire and other hazards.
According to the Lisle Fire Department, it is estimated that around 24,0000 homes are destroyed each year in the US by chimney fires.
“Don’t be part of that statistic,” the department said.
