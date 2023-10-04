Nearly 600 students partake in ‘Southern Tier Construction Technology Career Day’

(WBNG) -- Sophomores in high school from Broome Tioga counties spent the day at the “Southern Tier Construction Technology Career Day” and learned what to expect in the construction career field.

Nearly 600 students attended the event this year. It featured exhibits by a variety of organizations and schools that are associated with the construction industry, trade displays and heavy equipment demonstrations.

The career day was designed to introduce high school students to career opportunities and potential advancement within the construction industry.

BOCES Assistant Principal for Career Development Steve Moschak explained what the opportunity brought to students.

“It’s that hands-on piece that students would really gravitate to going into that trade and the opportunity to get to see the different types of equipment that you can drive gear that you can use,” said Moschak. “It’s important and it’s an event like today we’re really trying to see some of those jobs that they might not even know were available to them.”

