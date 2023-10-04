Nearly 600 students partake in ‘Southern Tier Construction Technology Career Day’

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Sophomores in high school from Broome Tioga counties spent the day at the “Southern Tier Construction Technology Career Day” and learned what to expect in the construction career field.

Nearly 600 students attended the event this year. It featured exhibits by a variety of organizations and schools that are associated with the construction industry, trade displays and heavy equipment demonstrations.

The career day was designed to introduce high school students to career opportunities and potential advancement within the construction industry.

BOCES Assistant Principal for Career Development Steve Moschak explained what the opportunity brought to students.

“It’s that hands-on piece that students would really gravitate to going into that trade and the opportunity to get to see the different types of equipment that you can drive gear that you can use,” said Moschak. “It’s important and it’s an event like today we’re really trying to see some of those jobs that they might not even know were available to them.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Endicott fire that destroyed home
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by
Norfolk Southern begins repairs after report says its Binghamton bridges are in deplorable condition
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Susquehanna Valley (girls’ soccer)
Johnathan Cortese - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Nearly 600 students partake in ‘Southern Tier Construction Technology Career Day’
Earlville Opera House offers restored Victorian storefront for the arts