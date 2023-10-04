Record setting heat

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Record high is 78, set in 2007, 2017. High 84 (78-86)

Wind SE becoming S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 56 (52-58) Wind S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 (74-80) Wind S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Low 58 Wind S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 40% High 70 Low 54

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures may fall through the day. 70% High 58 Low 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 40% High 50 Low 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 40% High 52 Low 38

High pressure over the eastern U.S. continues to give us very nice weather.

Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees above average. Record setting temperatures are likely

today.

We’ll have a few more clouds Thursday, but we continue with the warm temperatures.

Changes are coming. A cold front will approach later in the week. Not only will

this put showers in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like

weather. Showers and turning cooler Friday and into the weekend. The cool,

cloudy and damp weather will continue into next week.

