UHS announces new pharmacy to downtown Johnson City

(WBNG)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- United Health Services, or UHS, will be opening a new retail pharmacy at the old CVS location on 345 Main St. in Johnson City.

The location will feature two business units, a UHS specialty pharmacy and a Wilson Place pharmacy. This location will serve as the only 24-hour pharmacy in Broome County.

UHS was drawn to the storefront location because of its proximity to UHS Wilson General Hospital as well as the opportunity to have a presence on both sides of the street in downtown Johnson City.

UHS Pharmacy Director Leigh Briscoe-Dwyer said the new addition will add a uniqueness to UHS.

“I think that the thing that makes it unique is that we are going to have different businesses within one building,” said Briscoe-Dwyer. “We are going to have the specialty pharmacy and located within that is going to be a vaccine clinic and then we’ll have the Wilson Place pharmacy which will be the community pharmacy.”

Records at the up-and-coming pharmacy will be easily transferred over to the UHS emergency room or following a discharge from another location. This will create an efficient and convenient option for medicine pick-up.

