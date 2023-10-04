Will we break a record 3 days in a row?

Tonight: Clear with some fog possible again. Low: 51-57

Thursday: Partly cloudy and still warm. High: 73-78

Thursday Night: Clouds increase. Low: 56-61

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure continues to dominate our weather overnight and Thursday. Temperatures will run in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s into Friday morning. Clouds increase overnight Thursday. Thursday’s record high of 85° is safe.

By Friday more clouds are expected and there is finally a chance of some showers, especially in the afternoon. The chance of rain is around 30%.

This weekend, though, the warm pattern ends, and more fall-like conditions arrive with the passage of a cold front Saturday. Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning as the front moves through. Some of the showers could linger into Saturday night. Rain could be steady to heavy and the potential for 1″ or more of rain exists for some part of the area.

By Sunday, the cooler air arrives and highs likely only stay in the 50s. It will be cold enough for some lake effect rain showers and clouds so we’ll keep a 30% chance in the forecast. It will also be windy with gusts possibly reaching 30mph. Monday may only see highs in the 40s, especially in the higher terrain.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain partly sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s. The chance of showers is small; at less than 30%.

