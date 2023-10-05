10th annual ‘Path Through History’ event in Broome Co.

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- This is the 10th anniversary of the “Path Through History Weekend” and it will return Oct. 7 to 9.

Participating locations for the weekend include the Roberson Museum, Phelps Mansion and the Endicott Visitors Center. Event Organizers recognized this as a local event and state initiative that shines a spotlight on the historical, cultural and natural resources of the community.

Senior planner for Broome County Planning Department Lora Zier said she wanted this to be an event where the community could come together and share the heritage.

“Let us come together as a community to preserve and share our history culture and natural wonders,” said Zier. “Ensuring that future generations can level in the beauty and significance of our shared heritage.”

Organizers invite everyone apart of the community to join in honoring the past, celebrating the present and embracing the future of Broome County.

