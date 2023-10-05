18-year-old charged for threatening to bomb Walton High School

WALTON, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested an 18-year-old for making a terroristic threat.

The sheriff’s office said it received a complaint from a group of students from Walton High School that said a student threatened to bomb the school and harm other students over a social media app.

Deputies responded to the school and interviewed multiple students and as a result of the investigation, it was determined that a threat was indeed made to bomb the school and hurt others.

The 18-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. They were held at the Delaware County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

