18-year-old charged for threatening to bomb Walton High School

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested an 18-year-old for making a terroristic threat.

The sheriff’s office said it received a complaint from a group of students from Walton High School that said a student threatened to bomb the school and harm other students over a social media app.

Deputies responded to the school and interviewed multiple students and as a result of the investigation, it was determined that a threat was indeed made to bomb the school and hurt others.

The 18-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. They were held at the Delaware County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Endicott fire that destroyed home
Deputies seek public’s help finding a man wanted on sex offender registration violation warrant
Broome County Dog Shelter in desperate need of volunteers and donations
The Spot Diner to close its doors after decades of business
Norfolk Southern begins repairs after report says its Binghamton bridges are in deplorable condition

Latest News

10th annual ‘Path Through History’ event in Broome Co.
10th annual ‘Path Through History’ event in Broome Co.
The Spot Diner to close its doors after decades of business
Johnson City Senior Center receives new digital sign, other improvements
Johnson City Senior Center receives new digital sign and other improvements