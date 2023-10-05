Authorities find 12 missing kids during 2-day lost children operation

Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.
Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Officials in Tennessee announced Thursday that 12 missing children have been found during a two-day operation in Nashville.

The operation was dubbed Operation Music City Missing and was a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

During the planning phase of the operation, authorities identified 111 juveniles who were reported missing or as runaways.

The two-day effort took place on Sept. 26 and 27. During that time, five teams of special agents, detectives, and human trafficking experts found the 12 missing children.

Efforts to locate the other missing children are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Endicott fire that destroyed home
Deputies seek public’s help finding a man wanted on sex offender registration violation warrant
Broome County Dog Shelter in desperate need of volunteers and donations
The Spot Diner to close its doors after decades of business
Norfolk Southern begins repairs after report says its Binghamton bridges are in deplorable condition

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
FILE - Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case,...
Black voting power gets boost in Alabama as new US House districts chosen by federal judges
Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say
10th annual ‘Path Through History’ event in Broome Co.
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison