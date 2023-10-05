Biden administration announces student debt relief

By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Tens of millions of Americans will resume payment of their student loans in October. Wednesday, President Biden announced an Education Department program that will provide debt cancellation for more than 125,000 borrowers.

President Joe Biden announced debt relief for over 125,000 borrowers. The White House says it will amount to $9 billion in debt forgiveness.

“This kind of relief is life changing for individuals and their families, but it’s good for our economy as well,” said President Biden, adding, “by freeing millions of Americans from the crushing burden of student debt, it means they can go and get their lives in order.”

The student loan cancellations will be enacted through three different pre-existing debt relief programs. The Education Department will take the lead in managing the cancellations programs.

The President said that the Administration’s total debt cancellation now amounts to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million student loan borrowers.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating Endicott fire that destroyed home
Deputies seek public’s help finding a man wanted on sex offender registration violation warrant
Broome County Dog Shelter in desperate need of volunteers and donations
The Spot Diner to close its doors after decades of business
Norfolk Southern begins repairs after report says its Binghamton bridges are in deplorable condition

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., right, and his...
Report of fatal New Jersey car crash fills in key gap in Menendez federal bribery investigation