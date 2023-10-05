Binghamton to host 2024 America East baseball tournament

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The America East Baseball Championship will return to Binghamton for the second consecutive spring and the fifth time overall, according to the conference, which announced the decision on Wednesday. The tournament will be held in Binghamton on May 22-25, 2024, at BU’s state-of-the-art stadium complex. The conference also announced that the 2025 Softball Championship will be held in Binghamton’s improved facilities.

Binghamton is a natural fit due to its vast spectator seating and media/VIP availability. The $60 million stadium complex opened in March 2022. Last May, almost 1,000 people attended each of the championship’s last two days.

