Binghamton set to host America East softball tournament in 2025

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The America East Conference has named the next two hosts for its softball and baseball championships, with Binghamton selected to host the softball tournament in 2025. The conference released the news on Wednesday afternoon, along with the announcement that Maine will host the softball championship this year.

The next two America East Baseball Championships will be split between Maine and Binghamton. The Bearcats will host the championship this year, while the Black Bears will do it in 2025.

Binghamton has hosted the America East Championship five times since the Bearcats Sports Complex Softball Facility debuted in 2013. In addition to 2013, the Bearcats hosted the tournament in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Binghamton was again scheduled to host the event in 2020, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bearcats Sports Complex Softball Facility is in the process of being renovated. Over the summer, lights were installed, making it feasible to play night games for the first time. The press box and bleacher seats will be expanded before the start of the spring season.

