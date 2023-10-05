Dog Walking Forecast--Riley

THURSDAY: Early sun, becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, warm. High 78 (74-80)

Wind S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Breezy. Low 58 (54-60)

Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

Still a nice day, but high pressure with move eastward and changes are coming.

Early sunshine today with increasing clouds. Temperatures still 10-15 degrees above

average.

Partly cloudy with increasing clouds tonight.

A cold front will approach Friday and into Saturday. Not only will this put showers

in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like weather. There could

be some early showers Friday, but the better chance of rain will be in the afternoon.

We could see a secondary low move through the Great Lakes. This, along with the remnants

of Tropical Storm Philippe will sit and spin over Ontario. This will give us clouds, showers

and cool temperatures into next week.

