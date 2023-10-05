Enjoy the warmth!

THURSDAY: Early sun, becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, warm. High 78 (74-80)

Wind S 10-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Breezy. Low 58 (54-60)

Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. A few early showers are possible. There

will be a better chance of precipitation in the afternoon. Breezy. 0-.10″ 40%

High 70 (66-72) Wind S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1.00″) Low 54

Wind SE becoming W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. Early highs with temperatures

falling through the day. 80% High 56 Low 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 52 Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 54 Low 42

Still a nice day, but high pressure with move eastward and changes are coming.

Early sunshine today with increasing clouds. Temperatures still 10-15 degrees above

average.

Partly cloudy with increasing clouds tonight.

A cold front will approach Friday and into Saturday. Not only will this put showers

in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like weather. There could

be some early showers Friday, but the better chance of rain will be in the afternoon.

We could see a secondary low move through the Great Lakes. This, along with the remnants

of Tropical Storm Philippe will sit and spin over Ontario. This will give us clouds, showers

and cool temperatures into next week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.