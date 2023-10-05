Enjoy the warmth!
Cooler weather is on the way
THURSDAY: Early sun, becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, warm. High 78 (74-80)
Wind S 10-15 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. Breezy. Low 58 (54-60)
Wind S 10-15 G20 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. A few early showers are possible. There
will be a better chance of precipitation in the afternoon. Breezy. 0-.10″ 40%
High 70 (66-72) Wind S 10-15 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1.00″) Low 54
Wind SE becoming W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. Early highs with temperatures
falling through the day. 80% High 56 Low 42
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 38
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 38
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 52 Low 40
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 54 Low 42
Still a nice day, but high pressure with move eastward and changes are coming.
Early sunshine today with increasing clouds. Temperatures still 10-15 degrees above
average.
Partly cloudy with increasing clouds tonight.
A cold front will approach Friday and into Saturday. Not only will this put showers
in the forecast, but it will also bring an end to our Summer-like weather. There could
be some early showers Friday, but the better chance of rain will be in the afternoon.
We could see a secondary low move through the Great Lakes. This, along with the remnants
of Tropical Storm Philippe will sit and spin over Ontario. This will give us clouds, showers
and cool temperatures into next week.
