Johnathan Cortese - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

CONKLIN, N.Y. (WBNG) - When the Susquehanna Valley Sabers need a spark on offense, they know who to give the ball to: Senior runningback Johnathan Cortese. The central back for SV’s offense has been solid so far in 2023, helping his team to a 3-1 record and a top-20 ranking in Class C.

“Last year was really tough, and this year I think we have more chemistry, have more drive,” Cortese said. “So I think we have a better chance this year. We’ve been playing strong so far.”

The senior has rushed the ball just 35 times in four games, but he makes the most of his chances, rushing for 489 yards. Good for 14 yards a carry and 122 per game.

“Sometimes I think ‘Wow, how is he doing that?’” said senior QB/DB Luke Kariam It’s a relief for us, it’s a big confidence booster for the whole offense to watch him juke out everybody and go score for us.”

“It starts and finishes with him so far this season,” head coach Mike Ford added. “But I think his teammates are willing to sacrifice and block for him in those moments so they have those chances later in the season.”

The impact Cortese brings to the field extends beyond offense though. He plays both ways and makes those big plays on defense as a linebacker. And while it’s tough for any player to be on the field constantly, Cortese rises to the challenge.

“On the defensive side, it’s tough, because you’re coming right off from offense,” said Cortese. “It does get tough mentally, but I really push myself, do my job, and I don’t rely on others to do my job.”

“Having a guy like him back there that you know you can trust and know can make plays,” Kariam added. “It really takes a lot of pressure off of us in the secondary. So I’m really appreciative of that.”

With the season halfway over and a slew of tough divisional games on the horizon, Cortese and the Sabers are ready to give it their all.

“The expectation is to put everything out on that field. Win or lose, we want to leave it all out there,” he said. “No regrets.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.