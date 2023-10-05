Johnson City Senior Center receives new digital sign, other improvements

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- New York Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) and Broome County Executive Jason Garnar unveiled a new digital sign at the Johnson City Senior Center.

In order to complete the project, Lupardo secured a $20,000 New York State Assembly Grant and an additional $20,000 was awarded through the Broome County Small Community Fund Program.

The grants combined were able to fund the purchase and installment of a new digital welcome sign that will be used to inform the community about various things at the center. The new sign will feature events, lunch menus, classes and more.

Executive Director of the Johnson City Senior Center Kim Robinson explained what to expect from the new addition outside the center.

“We’re using it to promote classes and activities, our daily lunch program special events and fundraisers,” said Robinson. “We’re quickly seeing a positive response to messages we see on it a fundraising message for event space rentals generated several new inquiries.”

The funds went towards more than just the new sign, concrete repair will also be done outside the center parking lot including a new seal coating, updating the parking lines and the new additional handicapped parking spaces.

