Norwich Theater Company looking for show directors

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Theater Company is in need of a director for its show “Scrooge the Musical” and other upcoming productions.

The theater said directing can be a great way to get involved in the community while seeing a vision come to life. Past directing experience is not necessary for this position, anyone with a passion for theater can apply.

President of the Board of Directors of Norwich Theater Mary Kuhn emphasized the role of education in the theater.

“One of the premises of the Norwich Theater Company is all about education,” said Kuhn. “So, while it’s lovely if somebody does have directorial experience, we are more than happy to work with people and help support them as they learn to direct.”

Kuhn said the company is always looking for directors. Although “Scrooge” is the only show currently announced, more will be coming soon.

For those interested in becoming a director can send a letter of interest to the following link.

