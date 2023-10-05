October weather is headed our way!

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 56-61

Friday: 30% chance of a few showers increases to around 60% later in the day. High: 67-72

Friday Night: Rain likely. Low: 54-60

Saturday: 90% chance of rain. Rain could be steady to heavy at times. An inch of rain, or more, could fall by later in the day when the steady rain moves out. Some PM breaks of sun? Temperatures may slowly fall. High: 58↓ Low: 43

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase overnight but we stay dry. Lows will stay in the 50s to maybe even low 60s.

By Friday more clouds are expected and there is finally a chance of some showers, especially in the afternoon. The chance of rain is around 30% through midday then increases afterward.

More fall-like conditions arrive with the passage of a cold front Saturday. Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning as the front moves through. Some of the showers could linger into Saturday night. Rain could be steady to heavy and the potential for 1″ or more of rain exists for some part of the area.

By Sunday, the cooler air arrives and highs likely only stay in the low to 50s. It will be cold enough for some lake effect rain showers and clouds so we’ll keep a 30% chance in the forecast. It will also be windy with gusts possibly reaching 30mph. Monday may only see highs in the 40s, especially in the higher terrain.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain partly sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s. The chance of showers is small; at less than 30%.

