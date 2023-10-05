Oxford bridal shop offers inexpensive dresses for brides-to-be

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- Bridal shop “Bull Thistle Bridal” in Oxford is dedicated to making brides and those looking for formal wear feel beautiful for a fraction of the cost.

Owner Karri Beckwith had always dreamed of becoming a business owner and opening a bridal shop was right up her alley.

“Since I was in my 20s, I’ve always dreamed about owning my own business,” said Beckwith. “I’ve always loved wedding dresses and everything dealing with weddings. I always thought this would be a great idea to start my own business.”

Beckwith runs the shop right out of her home, providing customers with an intimate shopping experience. What sets her shop apart from others is the inexpensive price tags on every dress. Wedding dresses, which normally cost anywhere from $1,300 to $2,000, are priced at around $200 to $500 at the shop.

Beckwith purchases most of the dresses from close-out auctions; the dresses are samples, have been discontinued or are older stock.

“Part of the fun of this project has been the fact that I get to bid on auctions,” said Beckwith. “When the dresses come in the mail, the unboxings are incredibly exciting.”

Beckwith said she loves interacting with her customers and still gets emotional every time she makes a sale or books an appointment.

“I remember when I sold my first dress, it happened to be for a wedding,” said Beckwith. “When I shared with the bride she was my first customer, she and I both cried.”

A wedding can cost up to $30,000, according to the online wedding planning tool The Knot. The wedding dress alone is about $1,000 to $3,000 of the total cost. Beckwith said she hopes her shop can serve Chenango County residents who can’t afford to purchase expensive dresses or those who want to save money while still looking elegant.

“I’d love to help you make your dreams come true,” she said.

