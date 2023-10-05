The Spot Diner to close its doors afer decades of business

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Spot Diner & Restaurant in the Town of Dickinson will be shutting its doors soon.

That’s according to Co-Owner Stella Dimatos. She said her brother, Spyros Dimatos, who is also a co-owner, would reveal the reasoning for the closure later.

“It’s sad. It just is,” she said. “It was not a happy or easy decision.”

Dimatos said there were customers that she had known for years who were heartbroken when they heard the news of the restaurant’s anticipated closure.

The business was sold to the Dimatos Family in 1973. Dimatos said her father purchased it from the original owner.

No specific date of closure was announced.

The property, which is located at 1062 Upper Front St., is listed for $1 million.

