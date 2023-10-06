Bear spotted on boat in marina

The owner of a tow boat company in Florida shot video of a black bear walking around a docked boat. TOW BOAT US NAPLES AND MARCO ISLAND
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPLES, Fla. (CNN) - While bears in Alaska are busy fattening up for their winter hibernation, one in Florida is relaxing on a boat.

The owner of a tow boat company in Naples shot video Wednesday of a black bear walking around a docked boat at a marina.

Todd Dillman says he’s seen lots of animals there, alligators, pythons, but never a bear.

Experts say bears can smell food more than a mile away.

It’s usually the hunt for an easy meal that brings them into areas inhabited by humans.

