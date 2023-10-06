Big changes are coming

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers. There will be a better chance of precipitation later

in the day. Windy. 0-.10″ 60% High 72 (66-74) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1.00″) Low 56 (54-60)

Wind S becoming W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. Early highs with temperatures

falling through the day. .10-.50″ (1.00″) 90% High 56 (50-58) Wind NW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 40 Wind W 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 50 Low 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 50 Low 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 56 Low 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 62 Low 48

A cold front will approach Friday and into Saturday. Not only will this bring an end to our

Summer-like weather, but it will put showers in the forecast. There will be some early showers Friday,

but the better chance of rain will be later in the day.

A secondary low moving through the Great Lakes, along with the remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe

will sit and spin over Ontario. This will give us clouds, showers and cool temperatures into next

week.

