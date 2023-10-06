Binghamton Fire Department hosts 10th annual ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ fundraiser

(WBNG)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Members of the Binghamton Fire Department were at the intersection of Clinton Street and Front Street holding their annual boot drive called “Give Cancer the Boot.”

Firefighters stood on each side of the intersection for people to be able to donate money for cancer research. 100% of the funds collected will go directly to established, promising and world-class cancer research.

“We’re always very grateful for the support in the community,” said Binghamton Firefighter Chris Mallery. “They do a lot for us, it’s mutual, we do a lot for them they do a lot for us.”

For the last two boot drives, the fire department collected nearly $23,000 total. Once the money is collected, a retired firefighter who created the “Retired Professional Cancer Fund” hand delivers the money to various hospitals.

Since 2006, $448,000 has been collected. Find where to donate at the link.

