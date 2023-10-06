Broome County Sheriff’s Office raises awareness for breast cancer through ‘Pink Patch Program’

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is joining hundreds of law enforcement agencies nationwide to participate in the “Pink Patch Program” to raise awareness and money for breast cancer.

The program was brought to the sheriff’s office by Corrections Officer Jennifer McPeek who was inspired because of a family history with the disease.

“My mother is a breast cancer survivor so it’s always been something that’s really important to me, especially because I have a higher risk,” said McPeek. “I also have a sister-in-law and other family members who are breast cancer survivors so it’s really important to create that discussion about awareness.”

Throughout October, officers will sport pink patches as part of the initiative but the community can also get involved by purchasing merchandise.

You can purchase shirts, hoodies or a replica patch through an online store with funds going toward the cause.

Funds raised by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office will go toward the Tina Fund, an organization supporting breast cancer patients and families in Broome and Chenango Counties.

“I think that it’s very important that we help people locally,” said McPeek. “Since I’ve started this I’ve had several people come to me and tell me their struggles and their stories. We have several officers right now that have wives or mothers in their families that are struggling with breast cancer and we really want to help those people out.”

Eighty officers throughout the department will sport the pink patch this month each making their own donation towards the cause.

