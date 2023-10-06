Candor EMS to hold open house at community Fall Festival

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The Candor Emergency Squad will be holding an open house during the community’s Fall Festival Oct. 7 and 8.

The theme will be “Wilderness and Survival.” There will be a newly remounted ambulance on display as well as a personal first aid kit and survival supplies.

The EMS will also be doing “Stop the Bleeding” and CPR demonstrations and have blood pressure screenings. They said it is important to teach residents the survival skills, so it is known what to do in any emergency situation when EMS are not available or there in time.

Lieutenant for the Candor Emergency Services William Talada explained why it is important to educate residents.

“It takes us on average about 10 min from the time that were dispatched to get on scene of an emergency,” said Talada. “Those ten minutes can be critical in saving someone’s life and if you know those techniques, you’re able provide that treatment while we’re on our way.”

The EMS will be giving tours of the station as well. There will be a quilt show in the community room. Doors will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

