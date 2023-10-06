Connecticut man charged for cutting son defending his mother in Endicott

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department arrested a Connecticut man in connection to a trespassing that occurred in the village Thursday night.

Endicott Police charged Kyron T. Milner, 23, with assault in the second degree; a class D felony. He was also charged with menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and obstructing governmental administration in the degree. All of these charges are misdemeanors.

Officers were dispatched to 11 N. Liberty Ave. around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a dispute in a backyard. Police said an investigation determined Milner was seen in the backyard by the property owner and was told to leave but refused.

Eventually, Milner grabbed the resident by the arm when she tried to remove his belongings from his lawn. He then cut her 19-year-old son with a makeshift knife on the arm who was trying to physically defend her. The son was treated at Lourdes Hospital and later released.

Milner was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spot Diner to close its doors after decades of business
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14
18-year-old charged for threatening to bomb Walton High School
Deputies seek public’s help finding a man wanted on sex offender registration violation warrant
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England

Latest News

Man indicted on manslaughter charge in connection to Summer 2022 vehicle crash
Officials announced the indictments on charges of murder and manslaughter of the center’s...
3 charged with murder in toddler’s fentanyl death at NYC day care
Highlights: Oneonta vs. Owego (boys’ soccer)
Highlights: Vestal vs. Union-Endicott (girls’ volleyball)