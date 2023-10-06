Connecticut man charged for cutting son defending his mother in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department arrested a Connecticut man in connection to a trespassing that occurred in the village Thursday night.

Endicott Police charged Kyron T. Milner, 23, with assault in the second degree; a class D felony. He was also charged with menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and obstructing governmental administration in the degree. All of these charges are misdemeanors.

Officers were dispatched to 11 N. Liberty Ave. around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a dispute in a backyard. Police said an investigation determined Milner was seen in the backyard by the property owner and was told to leave but refused.

Eventually, Milner grabbed the resident by the arm when she tried to remove his belongings from his lawn. He then cut her 19-year-old son with a makeshift knife on the arm who was trying to physically defend her. The son was treated at Lourdes Hospital and later released.

Milner was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.