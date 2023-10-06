High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-5-23)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from Thursday, October 5:

Boys’ Soccer:

Oneonta - 2, Owego - 5

Binghamton - 0, Vestal - 7

Johnson City - 0, Union-Endicott - 2

Chenango Forks - 6, Seton Catholic - 1

Chenango Valley - 6, Waverly - 0

Windsor - 1, Susquehanna Valley - 7

Hunter-Tannersville - 2, Walton/Downsville - 6

Girls’ Soccer:

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 2, Elmira Notre Dame - 3

Oxford - 3, Bainbridge-Guilford - 2

