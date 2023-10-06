High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-5-23)
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from Thursday, October 5:
Boys’ Soccer:
Oneonta - 2, Owego - 5
Binghamton - 0, Vestal - 7
Johnson City - 0, Union-Endicott - 2
Chenango Forks - 6, Seton Catholic - 1
Chenango Valley - 6, Waverly - 0
Windsor - 1, Susquehanna Valley - 7
Hunter-Tannersville - 2, Walton/Downsville - 6
Girls’ Soccer:
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 2, Elmira Notre Dame - 3
Oxford - 3, Bainbridge-Guilford - 2
