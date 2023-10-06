Man indicted on manslaughter charge in connection to Summer 2022 vehicle crash

(WBNG) -- A Delhi 26-year-old Delhi man has been indicted on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge and five other charges on Oct. 5.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office said the indictment accuses Simon Wysong of driving while impaired by a combined influence of amphetamine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Town of Davenport on July 26, 2022. He was arrested for the crime in June 2023.

The office said Wysong is also accused of speeding on County Highway 10 when he did not stop for a stop sign and crossed onto State Highway 23 and crashed into oncoming traffic. As a result of the collision, the passenger in the vehicle was killed and the driver of a separate vehicle was seriously hurt.

Wysong was indicted for one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree; a class D felony, two counts of assault in the second degree; a class D violent felony, manslaughter in the second degree; a class C felony and aggravated vehicular homicide; a class B felony.

He is facing eight and one-third to 25 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge.

