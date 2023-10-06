Norwich YMCA Dolphins Swim Team mixes competition with life skills

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich YMCA Dolphins Swim Team is back for another season of preparing swimmers for district, state and national competitions.

Head Coach Eric Diefenbacher said the swim team is for swimmers who have outgrown swim lessons and are looking to take their swimming to the next level.

“We’ve had plenty of excellent swimmers over the years that have gone on to progress and do very well in middle school and high school sports,” he said. “They also advance right into state-level competitions, state champions and team championships.”

The season starts now and runs until February. Additional months of training are added based on competition qualifications, Diefenbacher said.

The Dolphins Swim Team is more than just swim training; it also provides swimmers with many life skills.

“We want to make sure they are setting goals, whether it’d be in a stroke or an event,” said Diefenbacher. “This allows them to apply a lot of life skills not only in the pool but also in their school life.”

The program is for swimmers ages 5 to 18 years old and is still accepting applicants. To learn more about the program and join the team visit here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spot Diner to close its doors after decades of business
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14
18-year-old charged for threatening to bomb Walton High School
Deputies seek public’s help finding a man wanted on sex offender registration violation warrant
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England

Latest News

Norwich YMCA Dolphins Swim Team mixes competition with life skills
SUNY schools to waive application fee for short time
Candor EMS to hold open house at community Fall Festival
Candor EMS to hold open house at community Fall Festival
Tioga Opportunities creates community group for fathers