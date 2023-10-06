Norwich YMCA Dolphins Swim Team mixes competition with life skills

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich YMCA Dolphins Swim Team is back for another season of preparing swimmers for district, state and national competitions.

Head Coach Eric Diefenbacher said the swim team is for swimmers who have outgrown swim lessons and are looking to take their swimming to the next level.

“We’ve had plenty of excellent swimmers over the years that have gone on to progress and do very well in middle school and high school sports,” he said. “They also advance right into state-level competitions, state champions and team championships.”

The season starts now and runs until February. Additional months of training are added based on competition qualifications, Diefenbacher said.

The Dolphins Swim Team is more than just swim training; it also provides swimmers with many life skills.

“We want to make sure they are setting goals, whether it’d be in a stroke or an event,” said Diefenbacher. “This allows them to apply a lot of life skills not only in the pool but also in their school life.”

The program is for swimmers ages 5 to 18 years old and is still accepting applicants. To learn more about the program and join the team visit here.

