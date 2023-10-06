Security Mutual Life announces thousands of dollars raised for local charities through Jim Mudcat golf tournament

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Security Mutual Life announced the fundraising results from the 2023 Jim “Mudcat” Grant Legacy All-Star Golf Tournament Friday.

The tournament proceeds help support the educational, recreational, wellness and other programs offered by local organizations.

This year, the Broome County Urban League, the Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton, CHOW and Catholic Charities of Broome County each received $7,500 for the event. Homeless Veterans Housing project received $7,000.

“I don’t even call them charities anymore because they are so far beyond that word,” said Security Mutual Life Insurance Chairman Bruce W. Boyea. “They are organizations that are making a fundamental difference in our community and they are making Binghamton and the county a better place to live and work.”

Security Mutual also shouted out its Sock Out Cancer Concert which will be held at the Forum Theatre on Oct. 20. To learn more about that event, follow this link.

