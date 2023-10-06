Some pockets of heavy rain possible

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Low: 51-57

Saturday: 90% chance of rain. Rain could be steady to heavy at times. Total rain: 0.75-1.25″ with local amounts of to, or just over, 2″. Rain tapers west to east with some PM breaks of sun possible. Temperatures may slowly fall. High: upper 50s to near 60 falling into the low 50s.

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low: 39-45

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will continue at times overnight and it could be heavy at times. A rumble of thunder, while not likely, is possible. Lows will range from the low 50s west to near 60 east.

More fall-like conditions arrive with the passage of a cold front Saturday. Rain could be steady to heavy at times through the afternoon Saturday, but some clearing is possible from west to east by later in the day. The heaviest rain Saturday looks to fall in the extreme eastern Catskills to Hudson Valley region. Most of the area will likely see anywhere from 0.50 to 0.75″ of rain up to 1.25″. There is a chance that some localized totals could reach 2″, especially well east. No major flooding issues are expected, but there could be some poor drainage issues, especially with leaves falling and possibly blocking storm drains.

By Sunday, the cooler air arrives and highs likely only stay in the low to 50s. It will be cold enough for some lake effect rain showers and clouds so we’ll keep a 30% chance in the forecast. It will also be windy with gusts possibly reaching 30mph.

Monday may only see highs in the 40s, especially in the higher terrain. Valleys will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday remain partly sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s. The chance of showers is small; at less than 20% Tuesday. By Wednesday we should see more sun.

Late next week looks unsettled, and there is an early indication that a low pressure system may develop and move into the northeast bringing the risk of steady to heavy rain.

