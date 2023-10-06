SUNY schools to waive application fee for short time

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Starting on Oct. 16, students will be able to apply to up to five SUNY campuses with no application fee. This will go through Oct. 29.

This new waived fee applies to all SUNY campuses no matter the vehicle used by the student. There is no code needed for the waived fee.

Greene Central School District High School Counselor Matt Butler shared the benefits this brings to students and their families.

“This is going to be a benefit to our students and the families for financial reasons because it’s $50 an application in the SUNY system,” said Bulter. “So, not only is it going to save the families the $50 per school but I think it’s going to allow students to explore more options as well. Whereas before they might’ve been making decisions about how many schools to apply to based on finances.”

In addition to free application weeks, SUNY is offering ongoing fee waivers that apply to six% of all high school seniors in NY State. Follow the link for more information.

