Tioga Opportunities creates community group for fathers

OWEGO (WBNG) -- On Oct. 10, Tioga Opportunities is beginning a new community group for dads.

Tioga Opportunities Director of Program Operations Christine Shaver said the purpose of this group is to celebrate the joys and challenges of fatherhood.

She said this will provide a space for dads to meet other dads and create positive social connections, learn about community resources and ask questions in a judgment-free zone.

“When fathers are more involved in their children’s lives it does have an impact on the outcomes for the kids better behavior in school,” said Shaver. “We really want to provide an opportunity for fathers to get together and have a chance to learn more about what’s available in the community and to learn how to have a bigger impact in their family’s lives.”

She said providing a space to celebrate fatherhood is important.

“Oftentimes, fathers don’t necessarily have a space where they can come together and talk about some of the issues that are impacting their kids or their families,” said Shaver. “This gives them a chance and a place where they can talk to other people that are experiencing the same types of issues, and concerns and hear that they’re not alone.”

The first meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Community Hall located on 12633 State Rt. 38 . For more information visit Tioga Opportunities, inc. Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.