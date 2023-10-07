Cortland football rolls to huge 56-3 win over Utica to stay undefeated in conference

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WBNG) - Cortland easily handled Utica on Saturday afternoon for a 56-3 win, as the Red Dragons improved to 2-0 in the Empire 8 Conference.

Cortland got out to an early lead as they went into halftime up 42-0.

The Red Dragons got the scoring started in the first quarter when Zac Boyes completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to JJ Laap to put Cortland up 7-0. They extended the margin to 14-0 later in the quarter as Ashton Capone took a run 2 yards up the middle for a score.

In the second quarter, Capone got his second rushing touchdown of the game, this one for 7 yards. He finished with 88 yards and 2 touchdowns on the day.

The Red Dragons continued running the ball, this time Boyes took it in himself, to make it 28-0 Cortland. Less than a minute later, Utica fumbled on a punt and Andrew Tarpey recovered it in the endzone for the Red Dragons.

Then, right before halftime, Laap caught his second score from Boyes, this one for 15 yards to make the difference 42 points.

To start the second half, Jaden AlfanoStJohn broke a 34-yard touchdown run. The Pioneers got their first points of the game in the third, as Corey Lichtman nailed a 39-yard field goal to make it 49-3.

In the fourth, Cortland just continued to run the football as AlfanoStJohn scored another TD on the ground. For the game, the Red Dragons had 360 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

Next up, Cortland will continue their conference schedule as they host Alfred next Saturday with kickoff at 1 p.m.

