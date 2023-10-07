Jury finds repeat felon guilty of possession of fentanyl

By Natalie Moses
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After a three-day trial, a Broome County jury found Orlando Torres, 39 of Binghamton, guilty of possession of over half an ounce of fentanyl with the intent to sell.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said that Torres was found guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

On Aug. 11, 2022, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant on an apartment at 65 Schubert St. in Binghamton. Police located Torres inside the apartment. The search resulted in the recovery of knotted wraps containing about 20 grams of fentanyl, a large amount of cash and a digital scale.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Torres, who has had four prior felony narcotics convictions, will face up to 12 years in state prison when sentenced on Nov. 6.

