Listed Here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Oct. 9. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Culvert and pipe replacement work on Colesville Road, Lewis Road, North Road and Upper Stella Ireland Road

Paving Nanticoke Road between Ames Crossing Road and Henry M. Baldwin Street

Cleaning ditches on Hyde Street, Killawog Hill Road, Sanitary Springs Road and Stratmill Road

Rebuilding shoulders on Brooks Road and Upper Stella Ireland Road

Cutting trees along the right of way on various county roads

Mowing right of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

