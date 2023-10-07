Listed Here: Broome County roadwork plans

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Oct. 9. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Culvert and pipe replacement work on Colesville Road, Lewis Road, North Road and Upper Stella Ireland Road
  • Paving Nanticoke Road between Ames Crossing Road and Henry M. Baldwin Street
  • Cleaning ditches on Hyde Street, Killawog Hill Road, Sanitary Springs Road and Stratmill Road
  • Rebuilding shoulders on Brooks Road and Upper Stella Ireland Road
  • Cutting trees along the right of way on various county roads
  • Mowing right of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

