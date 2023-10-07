Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 5)
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school football scores from around the Southern Tier in Week 5:
Maine-Endwell - 50, Windsor - 16
Johnson City - 34, Chenango Valley - 0
Vestal - 27, Elmira - 0
Susquehanna Valley - 0, Chenango Forks - 32
Owego - 22, Norwich - 19
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 7, Tioga - 49
Union-Endicott - 14, Corning - 28
Binghamton - 20, Horseheads - 58
Bainbridge-Guilford - 34, Deposit-Hancock - 19
Schuyler - 6, Waverly - 56
