Section 4 High School Football Scores (Week 5)

Norwich Football
Norwich Football(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill and Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school football scores from around the Southern Tier in Week 5:

Maine-Endwell - 50, Windsor - 16

Johnson City - 34, Chenango Valley - 0

Vestal - 27, Elmira - 0

Susquehanna Valley - 0, Chenango Forks - 32

Owego - 22, Norwich - 19

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 7, Tioga - 49

Union-Endicott - 14, Corning - 28

Binghamton - 20, Horseheads - 58

Bainbridge-Guilford - 34, Deposit-Hancock - 19

Schuyler - 6, Waverly - 56

