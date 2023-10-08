ACHIEVE hosts fifth annual ‘Half-K Classic Walk & Roll’ marathon fundraiser

(Benjamin Hodil)
By Benjamin Hodil
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORWICH, NY (WBNG) -- ACHIEVE hosted the fifth annual “Half-K Classic Walk & Roll” marathon fundraiser on Sunday presented by NBT Bank.

Starting in downtown Norwich, participants walked, ran or rode the 0.6-mile race in style in a classic car to a lunch reception at the Northeast Classic Car Museum.

Each registration received a t-shirt, free admission including lunch at the Northeast Classic Car Museum and more!

Norwich Police helped escort the participants through downtown Norwich to ensure everything ran smoothly.

To learn more about ACHIEVE and its events, click here.

