ACHIEVE hosts fifth annual ‘Half-K Classic Walk & Roll’ marathon fundraiser

NORWICH, NY (WBNG) -- ACHIEVE hosted the fifth annual “Half-K Classic Walk & Roll” marathon fundraiser on Sunday presented by NBT Bank.

Starting in downtown Norwich, participants walked, ran or rode the 0.6-mile race in style in a classic car to a lunch reception at the Northeast Classic Car Museum.

Each registration received a t-shirt, free admission including lunch at the Northeast Classic Car Museum and more!

Norwich Police helped escort the participants through downtown Norwich to ensure everything ran smoothly.

