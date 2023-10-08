Binghamton volleyball beats Bryant 3-0 to remain undefeated in conference

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University volleyball team beat Bryant in straight sets at the Events Center to stay undefeated in conference.

The Bearcats are now 5-0 when they play at the Events Center and are atop the America East standings as the only unbeaten team with a 3-0 record. They’ve only lost one set in those three wins.

Binghamton took the first set just 25-23. Then in the second, it was close again, with the Bearcats getting the 25-20 edge. Finally, in the third, Binghamton ran away with the match winning 25-11.

Next for the Bearcats, they’ll be on the road on Tuesday for a non-conference game at Long Island University at 6 p.m.

