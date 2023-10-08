Binghamton women’s soccer stays unbeaten in conference with 2-0 win over UMass Lowell

Binghamton soccer.
Binghamton soccer.(-)
By Jackson Neill
Oct. 8, 2023
LOWELL, M.A. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team improved to 3-0-2 in the America East with a 2-0 road win over UMass Lowell on Sunday.

The Bearcats are currently first in the America East with 11 points.

Binghamton got the scoring started in the first half, as Lexi Vegoda scored off a penalty kick in the 32nd minute. Then in the second half, Samiya Reid netted a score for Binghamton to make it 2-0.

Next up for the Bearcats, they’ll be back home to take on Vermont on Sunday at 1 p.m.

