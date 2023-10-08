Broome County Arts Council presents a vibrant weekend at the Broome Art Trail

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Arts Council presented a vibrant weekend of art, creativity, music and food on Saturday and Sunday at the 2023 Broome Art Trail across five municipalities.

People from all over the area got together to celebrate nearly 90 local artists, shop handmade art, visit 25 venues and enjoy live music. Community members got to explore galleries, museums, cafes, open studios and other creative sites.

“It’s a really big honor to have it here at the place that I work because all the galleries on State St. are really amazing but this one in particular has really seasoned artists,” said Photographer Claire Trasorras. “So, I’m really honored that myself and others are able to have our works gracing the walls here. It’s really cool.”

Members engaged in a talk with the artists and experienced over 20 events, including eight live music performances and various demonstrations including painting, marbling, wood prints and collages.

“It’s really exciting to see the Broome County Arts Council grow and have such an impact on the community,” said Artist Cindy Henry. “Seeing the murals go up, seeing the way that people are gathering for the arts and the way the arts can drive the economy here to create a city that has a completely different feel. It’s really exciting to be a part of that.”

Commissions on any sales made through Broome Art Trail went to support the artists and their work.

