Endicott Lions Club hosts third annual ‘Punt, Pass and Kick’ competition

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The sun came out just in time on Saturday at the 17C Sports Complex for the Endicott Lions Club’s third annual “Punt, Pass and Kick” competition.

The Lions Club looks forward to this event every year as it provides families and kids a free opportunity to get out, mix and mingle and enjoy some healthy competition.

”Punt, Pass and Kick used to be really big in this country. It was connected with the NFL,” said President of the Endicott Lions Club David Hubman. “So the NFL let it go and so there is a group out of Louisiana, they are trying to rejuvenate it. It’s just to get these families out having some fun on a Saturday afternoon.”

Children ages 6 to 15 participated in the event and were excited to show off their skills. They got to punt a football while running a little dash alongside their peers.

The kids were split into five age groups; Ages 6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15. Winners from each category would advance to regional competition.

The mission of The Lions Club is to get more visibility in the community. One of its main priorities is to help families with kids who need glasses but can’t afford an eye exam by providing them with free vision screenings for children ages 6 months to 16 years.

The Lions Club hosts meetings every second and fourth Wednesday of each month and are always looking for more members. For more information on The Endicott Lions Club, visit its Facebook page.

