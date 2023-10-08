Fall is here

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few early showers. 0-.05″ 20% Low 40 (36-44) Wind W 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 52 (48-54) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated frost. Low 38 (36-42) Wind SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 40

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 56 Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 56 Low 40

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 60 Low 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 40% High 60 Low 48

SATRUDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 40% High 62 Low 50

The cold front is through and cooler air is moving in. With a breezy wind, we’ll have some lake effect

clouds and showers. A low, remnants of Tropical Storm Philippe, will sit and spin over Ontario.

This will keep clouds and showers in the forecast Monday and into Tuesday.

We will get a bit of a break on Wednesday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies and temperatures will be

on the rise.

As milder air tries to move northward, we’ll have clouds and showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will be seasonable, in the low 60s.

