Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Chemung County

BIG FLATS, NY (WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal crash involving a train and pedestrian that occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Town of Big Flats.

Deputies were dispatched to the railroad tracks along County Route 64 behind Simmons Rockwell. The Conductor for the Norfolk Southern Railway Company reported striking an individual who was walking on the railroad tracks.

The sheriff’s office said that the preliminary investigation showed that the train was traveling and encountered an individual walking on the tracks within the rails toward the train. The conductor sounded the horn and applied the brakes but the person did not move from the tracks. The train was unable to stop before striking the individual.

It is believed that the individual could not hear the train because of earbuds he was wearing at the time.

The victim was identified as Timothy Galusha, 29 of Hornell, NY. Galusha was living with a relative in Big Flats and was believed to be walking to work in Consumer Square.

The investigation will remain open until the sheriff’s office is able to obtain all data from the Norfolk Southern Railway Company, authorities said.

