BC Bagels donates 100% of ‘pink bagel’ proceeds to local charity

(WBNG)
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and businesses in the area are doing their part in helping raise money for local events. BC Bagels in Binghamton is one of them.

In October, it will be selling pink bagels and donating 100% of the proceeds to the Binghamton “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event.” Pink is usually synonymous with breast cancer awareness and research.

Owner Christie Pinney said she and her husband have been doing this for 12 years and it’s their way of giving back to the community.

“So many people are touched whether it be by breast cancer in their life, with their loved one or themselves or some form of cancer,” Pinney said. “So, we try to use our business where we can so we can give back to the community that supports us so much.”

On Oct. 13, 100% of the proceeds from anything pink purchased at BC Bagels will also be donated. This includes ham sandwiches, cream cheese, smoothies and other pink food or beverages.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Chemung County
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The annular, or "ring of fire," solar eclipse will be visible on Oct. 14.
You’ll have to wait a long time to see the next annular eclipse after Oct. 14
Endicott Lions Club hosts third annual ‘Punt, Pass and Kick’ competition
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Jury finds repeat felon guilty of possession of fentanyl

Latest News

Rochester woman killed in crash in Tompkins County
Pedestrian struck by train, killed in Chemung County
Shots fired in Ithaca, police can’t find victims
Broome County Arts Council presents a vibrant weekend at the Broome Art Trail