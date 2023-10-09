BC Bagels donates 100% of ‘pink bagel’ proceeds to local charity

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and businesses in the area are doing their part in helping raise money for local events. BC Bagels in Binghamton is one of them.

In October, it will be selling pink bagels and donating 100% of the proceeds to the Binghamton “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event.” Pink is usually synonymous with breast cancer awareness and research.

Owner Christie Pinney said she and her husband have been doing this for 12 years and it’s their way of giving back to the community.

“So many people are touched whether it be by breast cancer in their life, with their loved one or themselves or some form of cancer,” Pinney said. “So, we try to use our business where we can so we can give back to the community that supports us so much.”

On Oct. 13, 100% of the proceeds from anything pink purchased at BC Bagels will also be donated. This includes ham sandwiches, cream cheese, smoothies and other pink food or beverages.

