Binghamton celebrates 64th annual Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The streets of downtown Binghamton were alive Monday morning as the city celebrated its 64th annual Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival.

The event not only pays tribute to Italian heritage but also celebrates music through the Tournament of Marching Bands which featured six area high schools.

“It’s really great that we can showcase our musicians,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “A lot of the time high school athletes get the coverage with football games and basketball games, but our musicians in local high schools are incredibly important.”

While the streets of downtown were filled with thousands of people throughout the day, the festivities were especially unique for Union-Endicott Exchange Students hailing from Italy.

“The students who are here today are from Varese, Italy,” said Union-Endicott Italian Teacher Amalia Roma-Circensi. “Varese is a small city in northern Italy not too far from Milan and the border with Switzerland. They come here for two weeks and stay with local families. This year we have 11 students and two teachers.”

For students in the Union-Endicott Italian Club, sharing experiences and opening their homes to students from Italy gave this year’s Italian Festival extra meaning.

“You get to live different cultures and they get to live with you, too,” said Union-Endicott Senior Myles Jaydrien Green Carter. “It’s like the best of both worlds. Along the way, they get to show you new things and you get to show them new things too.”

For Union-Endicott Senior Veronica Bowman, the exchange program has made learning the language and getting to walk in the parade more exciting.

“It’s really surreal to be able to experience what they like and their culture and to be able to learn,” said Bowman. “It’s one thing to learn in a classroom but having actually people from Italy to teach you about their language and their culture is really nice.”

Participants in Monday’s parade ranged from law enforcement to Italian organizations to youth sports teams.

