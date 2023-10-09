Boating safety lessons with Susequenango Sail & Power Squadron of America’s Boating Club

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The Susequenango Sail & Power Squadron of America’s Boating Club will be hosting a boating safety class starting Oct. 16 until Nov. 13. Classes will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and a final exam on Nov 13 at 7 p.m. The class will be held at the Johnson City High School.

The comprehensive boater education law that requires all power boats to complete a boater safety course law was made in honor of 11-year-old Brianna Lieneck who died in a boating accident in 2005.

Follow the link to register or find more information.

