Boating safety lessons with Susequenango Sail & Power Squadron of America’s Boating Club

(WBNG) -- The Susequenango Sail & Power Squadron of America’s Boating Club will be hosting a boating safety class starting Oct. 16 until Nov. 13. Classes will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and a final exam on Nov 13 at 7 p.m. The class will be held at the Johnson City High School.

The comprehensive boater education law that requires all power boats to complete a boater safety course law was made in honor of 11-year-old Brianna Lieneck who died in a boating accident in 2005.

