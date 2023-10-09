Broome Coounty developing ‘Countywide Housing Needs Assessment’ workshop

By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Planning is developing a “Countywide Housing Needs Assessment” in order to get a better understanding of the housing needs of its diverse residents.

The department invites the community to participate in an upcoming public workshop to provide input that can be used. The workshop will give the public a chance to learn about the planning process and provide feedback on key findings, needs, challenges and goals to be considered for the plan.

Broome County Director of Planning Beth Lucas mentioned the toll that the COVID-19 Pandemic played in the issue.

“Obviously post COVID-19, the housing issue has really come to a head not just in Broome County but nationwide,” said Lucas. “So, we’re just really looking to do a study where we can take a comprehensive look at these issues, a coordinated strategy really is needed to ensure we’re best meeting our local needs and make the most effective use of our resources to be successful.”

The workshop will be held on Oct. 12 from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Broome County Library in the Decker Room located at 185 Court St. in Binghamton.

For more information, follow this link.

